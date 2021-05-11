LETTER: GOP should support Romney, Cheney

GOP should support Romney, Cheney
There is little doubt that the current pandemic is one of the greatest crises the U.S. and the world have faced. Fortunately, thanks to President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and so many other doctors and organizations, as well as citizens who have worn the masks and exercised social distance, America is apparently on the way to end the pandemic.
There is still a long way to go and a lot to be done, but we are certainly heading in the right direction and even helping other nations such as India, which is facing a calamity.
At the same time, America is having a serious conflict with Donald Trump and the idea that he is continuing and will continue to lead the Republican Party, which is supporting him. in light of the fact that Trump is also continuing the support and leadership of organizations such as white nationalists, Proud Boys, Nazi Party, and hundreds or thousands of hate groups that are entirely not American and resulted in the insurrection of our capitol
while he maintains dedication to these hate organizations that are as dangerous to America as communism and a pandemic.With the exception of two Republicans, Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney, party members are not speaking out at all to end Trump’s attacks on America. Romney and Cheney are being attacked rather than supported.
Parties are important, but they cannot be used to st0mp upon the nation that has contributed so much to every aspect of Americanism. Now is the time to speak up to Trump, support Romney and Cheney, and bring back the kind of dedication to our nation that does make America great.
Michael Lane
Fredericksburg