LETTER: GOP should support Romney, Cheney

GOP should support Romney, Cheney

There is little doubt that the current pandemic is one of the greatest crises the U.S. and the world have faced. Fortunately, thanks to President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and so many other doctors and organizations, as well as citizens who have worn the masks and exercised social distance, America is apparently on the way to end the pandemic.

There is still a long way to go and a lot to be done, but we are certainly heading in the right direction and even helping other nations such as India, which is facing a calamity.

At the same time, America is having a serious conflict with Donald Trump and the idea that he is continuing and will continue to lead the Republican Party, which is supporting him. in light of the fact that Trump is also continuing the support and leadership of organizations such as white nationalists, Proud Boys, Nazi Party, and hundreds or thousands of hate groups that are entirely not American and resulted in the insurrection of our capitol