Letter: GOP's culture must be canceled

GOP’s culture

must be canceled

I read with bewilderment Stefani Buhajla’s comment on cancel culture and people losing jobs over political beliefs [“Majority is concerned about cancel culture,” July 21].

What cancel culture is actually trying to do is right some terrible wrongs.

We want to cancel the outlook of many on the right who view non-whites as less than. To do this, we must honestly teach, remember and learn from this country’s real history. At 58, I am still learning things about this country that were never taught in school, and that angers me. All of us deserve and should demand the truth when learning our shared history. Dictatorships feed their citizens lies. Democracies are not supposed to.

We want to cancel those in the GOP who view women as dainty domestics who belong at home having babies and taking care of the man with no compensation. We want to cancel those in the GOP who scream “my body, my choice” when declining a vaccination that protects our fellow humans, then demand a woman/girl carry an unwanted pregnancy, even in cases of rape/incest. We want to cancel the greedy GOPers who fight helping feed and care for those same children.