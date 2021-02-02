LETTER: Gov. Dr. Northam failed Virginia on COVID-19

Gov. Northam is

failing Virginians

on vaccinations

Where has Gov. Ralph Northam been since COVID-19 struck the Commonwealth of Virginia? Has he been more concerned with national politics in Washington than taking care of the citizens of Virginia?

According to a recent press release, Northam said the Virginia Dept. of Health “would soon unveil a centralized signup via phone and web” to administer the vaccine.

It seems to me that VDH should have formulated a plan to do this very thing at the beginning of the crisis rather than in the middle of it.

Who directs VDH? I would think that being an M.D., the governor would have insisted that the vaccine be rolled out in a systematic, well-planned-out process, but that didn’t happen.

Now most all of us who should have already had the first shot can’t even get an appointment. Where is the leadership?

It seems that our best option is to move to another state like West Virginia, Florida, Ohio or even Mississippi. Those states have done a much better job of administrating shots than Virginia.