Letter: Gov. Youngkin, define 'divisive'

Governor Youngkin, please define ‘divisive’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently set up a tip line and requested that parents keep an eye out for “divisive practices” and report them to his office. “Divisive” is not defined, although he makes reference to CRT, which is not taught in Virginia schools. CRT must be a code word for any controversial topic. If parents have questions about the curriculum, there is no longer any need to contact their local school. Their inquiries can be resolved by a faceless bureaucrat in Richmond.

The governor describes this as a new constituent service. I can’t help but think this was what life was like under a fascist or communist regime. There were plenty of low-level bureaucrats ready to listen when someone wasn’t towing the party line.

A federal judge recently noted in an opinion that teachers are “priests of our democracy” who provide guidance in the pursuit of truth and informed citizenship.

In such an atmosphere of suspicion and doubt, teachers will not be able to fulfill this important role, choosing instead to shy away from any controversy. Our children’s education will be shortchanged in the process.

Liz Talbot

Stafford