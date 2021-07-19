LETTER: Government has right to regulate your guns

Government has right to regulate your guns
To Amendment II proponents: Please read it:
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the rights of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Please note that there are four phrases, separated by three commas. For reasons of clarity, the early fathers used this form of writing.
The first phrase distinctly tells the reader about whom the amendment is being addressed, namely the militia.
The second phrase is directed at the English government. At that time, there was a need to oppose with force any action by King George which could imperil the recently established 13 states. The third phrase, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms,” specifically refers to the first phrase, namely, “A well regulated Militia.”
The Second Amendment does not speak to the right of every citizen to keep and bear arms, but only to people in the militia. This interpretation bears no danger to the right of the general population to own firearms.
The Declaration of Independence clearly states that “… all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” For this reason, the right to protect one’s life and that of his family and his property, should be self-evident.
Thankfully, these “unalienable rights” have been safeguarded by our government and should always be so protected.
In recent years, the evidently unceasing misuse of weapons by one citizen against another usually results in the loss of life. It would appear defensible that our government should enact rules and regulations ensuring the safety of all its citizens.
Government exists to accomplish those actions that cannot be accomplished by the individual citizen acting alone.
Augustus Cotera
Spotsylvania