LETTER: Government has right to regulate your guns

Government has right to regulate your guns

To Amendment II proponents: Please read it:

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the rights of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Please note that there are four phrases, separated by three commas. For reasons of clarity, the early fathers used this form of writing.

The first phrase distinctly tells the reader about whom the amendment is being addressed, namely the militia.

The second phrase is directed at the English government. At that time, there was a need to oppose with force any action by King George which could imperil the recently established 13 states. The third phrase, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms,” specifically refers to the first phrase, namely, “A well regulated Militia.”

The Second Amendment does not speak to the right of every citizen to keep and bear arms, but only to people in the militia. This interpretation bears no danger to the right of the general population to own firearms.