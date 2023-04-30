I am a single 76-year-old taxpayer. I worked for the Department of Defense for 17 years and the Navy for 17 years. I worked in the days of no cellphones, no contractors, no automatic yearly cost of living, no easy ladders to climb, eight hours of work for eight hours of pay rain or snow. Since Clinton, from what I can see, the government has not audited itself. They keep getting bigger and bigger. Look at the recent fraud allegations of pandemic funds. Billions lost due to fraud.

The majority of individuals in this area are government workers. They make good salaries, so they are the people keeping the economy going. What is happening is the destruction of the middle class. Tax write-offs for Teslas and solar panels. So how many people can afford them? There are programs for the lower class or those individuals that know how to play the system. The money the government is losing is now becoming the burden of the middle class.

Since the energy bill just passed, my home gas bill just doubled. Now, I have heard my gas stove is in question.

The interest rate is going up every couple of months affecting the middle class, and we get very little for saving.

I know our representatives work very hard. But do they really know how we live? Aren't most chauffeured, eat in the Congressional dining room, dry cleaning picked up and delivered? Hair salon?

I can't imagine what families are going through that don't make the retirement that I do.

Our representatives need to save the middle class.

Carla Jenkins

Spotsylvania