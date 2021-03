Governor shows more concern for animals than babies

Our governor has made animal testing illegal, but murdering unborn babies is legal. Can someone explain that to me?

I’m being sarcastic, of course, but I’ll never understand the side that supports the murder of unborn babies, but is indignant about other forms of cruelty.

Heaven forbid you kill a rabbit or dog, but kill as many babies as you wish. It will never make sense.

Diana Dunfee

Spotsylvania