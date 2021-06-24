LETTER: Grandfather is battling cancer

Grandfather is battling cancer

Last month, my family received the news that no family ever wants to hear, which was that my 80-year-old grandfather was diagnosed with cancer. Like any close family, we were absolutely devastated.

After watching this incredible father to four, grandfather to seven, and police officer of more than 30 years over the course of my life, I know for a fact that there is nothing he can’t handle.

I know that this fight isn’t going to be easy and that there will be days that are more difficult than others (especially when the Nationals blow a lead in the 9th). But in the end, he will come out on top stronger than he’s ever been.

So, to my wonderful Pa, please know that I love you, your family loves you, and we know that you are going to make it through this thing 100 percent.

Shawn Fleetwood

Stafford