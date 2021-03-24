LETTER: Grateful for help from LOW church

Grateful for help from LOW church

I wanted to remind FLS readers that there are hopeful stories amidst all the negativity in our current culture.

A few weeks ago, a group of men from The Lake of the Woods Church spent several days volunteering at my home. I am so grateful for their demonstration of Christian care and compassion to make my home safer.

I have learned that this ministry has helped many other elderly residents at the lake. From the rescue of foundlings in the Roman Empire to the establishment of hospitals, Christianity has improved our communities as Christians seek to be the hands of Jesus.

A heartfelt thanks to Deryl Scott, Biff Glidden, David Blackistone and Al Rico for carrying on this tradition of Christian charity. That spirit continues today at The Lake of the Woods Church.

Oswald Schmidt

Locust Grove