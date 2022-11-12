Letter: Greasy pizza boxes A-OK to recycle

Pizza boxes are recyclable! In contrast to the reported statement by a Davis Disposal representative that "...a greasy pizza box thrown into a single-stream residential container can contaminate an entire truckload of potential recyclables," the American Forest and Paper Association states the following on their website: "A recent study confirmed pizza boxes are recyclable. Grease and cheese are not an issue for the recycling process. Simply remove leftover pizza and place the box in the recycling bin."

We encourage communities to update their residential recycling programs’ guidelines to explicitly accept pizza boxes that are free of food.

The Fibre Box Association, the Independent Packaging Association and Technical Association of the Pulp & Paper Industry also are joining AF&PA in encouraging consumers in their networks to recycle pizza boxes. "When speaking at recycling conferences, the question I’m asked most often is: 'Are pizza boxes recyclable,'" says Dennis Colley, president and CEO of the Fibre Box Association. "This guidance from AF&PA should give municipalities, recycling centers and households the information they need to confidently recycle pizza boxes.”

Our local disposal companies should already know this, and pizza restaurants should be spreading the word to recycle pizza boxes. Are they just not informed? Readers, please tell everyone you know that pizza boxes can and should be recycled!

Susan Doepp

Stafford