LETTER: Great article on divisions among social justice groups

Great article on

divisions among

social justice groups

Thank you to Taft Coghill Jr. and The Free Lance–Star for the in-depth and thoughtful cover story on divisions among those who fight for racial justice. The generational split is not unique to these groups.

In 1964, activist Jack Weinberg told us to “never trust anyone over 30.” During the Vietnam war, young people were often at odds with parents who had served in World War II.

Having lived through these periods, I can only urge all local groups to continue to talk to each other. Compromise is based on understanding and results in the common good.

Keep marching, but keep talking.

Penny A. Parrish

Stafford