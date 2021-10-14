 Skip to main content
LETTER: Great candidates running for Stafford BOS
Hartwood and Garrisonville District voters have two great individuals running to serve as their respective Stafford County supervisor.

I have had the pleasure of serving with Darrell English and Bart Randall for several years on Stafford’s Planning Commission. They are both hard-working and dedicated public servants. Each does their homework, reaches out to and listens to district residents, asks important and thoughtful questions, and deliberates on each matter with care and diligence.

Both Darrell and Bart are running to replace Gary Snellings (Hartwood) and Mark Dudenhefer (Garrisonville) and have their endorsements.

If you want greater economic development, better managed growth, improved roads and infrastructure, excellent schools with sufficient bus transportation, then Darrell and Bart will best serve your interests.

I also want to give a shout out to Falmouth and Aquia District residents. Meg Bohmke and Paul Milde are both running for re-election. I have had the honor of serving as their planning commissioner at different points. I know firsthand how hard they work and how much they truly care about all their constituents. Meg and Paul are the experienced leaders we need on Stafford County’s Board of Supervisors.

Please get to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2, or as an early or absentee voter, and mark your ballot for Darrell English (Hartwood), Bart Randall (Garrisonville), Meg Bohmke (Falmouth) and Paul Milde (Aquia). Stafford’s future depends on it.

Steven Apicella

Stafford

