LETTER: Great candidates running for Stafford BOS

Great candidates running for Stafford supervisor posts

Hartwood and Garrisonville District voters have two great individuals running to serve as their respective Stafford County supervisor.

I have had the pleasure of serving with Darrell English and Bart Randall for several years on Stafford’s Planning Commission. They are both hard-working and dedicated public servants. Each does their homework, reaches out to and listens to district residents, asks important and thoughtful questions, and deliberates on each matter with care and diligence.

Both Darrell and Bart are running to replace Gary Snellings (Hartwood) and Mark Dudenhefer (Garrisonville) and have their endorsements.

If you want greater economic development, better managed growth, improved roads and infrastructure, excellent schools with sufficient bus transportation, then Darrell and Bart will best serve your interests.