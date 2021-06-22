LETTER: Great caregivers brighten senior years

Great caregivers brighten senior years

Not many caregivers in this day still take the time to really talk to you about your issues. Well, Laura Britton, PA-C with Mary Washington Spine and Rehabilitation, does.

And not only does she take the time to listen to your concerns, she makes sure she understands and addresses them one by one so that she can be sure you are getting the best care possible.

With so many things being written about first responders, let’s not forget there are people like Britton, because without her and everyone in her office, care for people like me and others would not be possible.

Thank you, Laura Britton, and all who support you for your help and care.

Neal Pearce

Stafford