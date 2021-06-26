LETTER: Greed drives gas-powered vehicle industry

Greed drives

gasoline-powered vehicle industry

Referring to John Powell’s June 10 letter [“Going green has many unsolved problems”], going green doesn’t have unsolved problems, just solutions you don’t like.

We wouldn’t be at this place in our history if the second-only-to-slavery systemic evil of greed had not been perpetrated on us in the form of fossil-fuel-burning vehicles.

Mr. Powell need not sucker us with efficiency numbers either. Practically speaking, no thermodynamic system is more than 45 percent efficient. The gasoline engine is only 25 percent efficient; coal-fired and natural gas power plants are only somewhere between 30 and 46 percent efficient.

Per the EPA, the average car emits 4.6 metric tons of CO2 and noxious pollutants per year. The electric-powered vehicle produces zero pollutants.

If one is convinced that modern cars are “very clean,” start your gasoline engine in your garage with all doors and windows closed and see how soon “very clean” turns to “very deadly.”