LETTER: Green energy has already destroyed many jobs

Green energy has already destroyed many jobs
There is no empirical evidence that CO2 emissions generated by human activity affect the climate. Extensive research, reports, and books by climatologists, scientists, and physicists debunk the man-made CO2 hoax.
To mention a few: “Climate Confusion,” by Dr. Roy W. Spencer (NASA); “The Deniers,” by Lawrence Solomon; “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Global Warming,” by Christopher C. Horner; “Climate of Extremes,” by Patrick K. Michaels and Robert C. Bolling; “Apocalypse Never,” by Michael Schnellenberger, and meteorologist/ climatologist Joe Bastardi and Steve Koonan.
Miniscule amounts of CO2 have no significant influence on climate.
Reasons behind the alarmists’ claims include ignorance, an intense effort to confiscate your money for “green” special interests, and seizure of more power and control over our lives.
They prey upon the ignorant, attempting to sell wind and solar equipment, claiming that they will “create” new, high-paid jobs. They don’t tell you that China manufactures most of the parts for these renewable energy sources.
The “Green Energy” program has already destroyed hundreds of thousands of jobs and raised the cost of energy. In Virginia, Dominion Energy is bragging about saving the environment by creating massive solar and wind turbine farms. Stand by for cost increases.
I support discovery of viable alternate energy sources made available through unbiased research and free market competition with existing systems.
But I vehemently oppose government’s politically motivated and subsidized implementation of inefficient, costly, job-killing energy sources while closing existing sources that are affordable, easily accessed, clean, efficient and plentiful.
F.C. Dugan III
Hague