LETTER: Green energy has already destroyed many jobs

Green energy has already destroyed many jobs

There is no empirical evidence that CO2 emissions generated by human activity affect the climate. Extensive research, reports, and books by climatologists, scientists, and physicists debunk the man-made CO2 hoax.

To mention a few: “Climate Confusion,” by Dr. Roy W. Spencer (NASA); “The Deniers,” by Lawrence Solomon; “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Global Warming,” by Christopher C. Horner; “Climate of Extremes,” by Patrick K. Michaels and Robert C. Bolling; “Apocalypse Never,” by Michael Schnellenberger, and meteorologist/ climatologist Joe Bastardi and Steve Koonan.

Miniscule amounts of CO2 have no significant influence on climate.

Reasons behind the alarmists’ claims include ignorance, an intense effort to confiscate your money for “green” special interests, and seizure of more power and control over our lives.

They prey upon the ignorant, attempting to sell wind and solar equipment, claiming that they will “create” new, high-paid jobs. They don’t tell you that China manufactures most of the parts for these renewable energy sources.