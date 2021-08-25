LETTER: Greenway project is anything but green

Greenway project is anything but green

There’s a beautiful public paved path running alongside a .7-mile section of Leeland Road, and it’s up for destruction thanks to the $2.8 million Leeland Road Pedestrian and Bike upgrade project. This project identifies landscaping and 400 trees that are 20 years old for removal.

Why? One reason is to connect the path to the East Coast Greenway. We’ve been told this greenway is good for health. However, studies show that when you walk among trees, you experience less anxiety, hostility, fatigue and depression as compared to walking in an urban setting.

Where is the health benefit to cutting down so many trees, tearing up an existing path and putting in double the amount of asphalt? This is essentially removing our natural setting and creating an urban environment.

Walking, biking, and jogging are all excellent exercises, but we already enjoy doing those things here. Many times I walk that path for the sole purpose of calming my anxiety and stress. Hearing birds singing, seeing flowers blooming, looking up at the towering trees and enjoying their comfort are the benefits this area will lose.