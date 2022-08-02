Letter: Griner did the crime, now must do the time

Griner did the crime, she now

must do the time

LeBron James has criticized the United States’ handling of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner’s case as she’s being held in Russia for packing illegal (in Russia) drugs into the country. She finally admitted her guilt months after being held, stating that she “had no criminal intent and that the vape canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing.” What an excuse that is! Because she was in a hurry, she packed them into her bag. What a joke; she intentionally picked up the drug canisters and put them in her bag. It’s a conscious act and wasn’t done in her sleep.

Seems LeBron is only interested in this case as Griner is a Black woman held for several months. He doesn’t mention the white American male Paul Whelan, a former Marine, who has been held for more than 2 1/2 years. LeBron stated, “I would feel like, “Do I even wanna go back to America?” Well, Brittney has a choice to come back to America where delegates and even the president are directly involved to help her just like they have for Whelan, yet he plead not guilty and Griner admitted her guilt.

When you visit a foreign country, their laws need to be followed regardless of the same incident not being a crime in the USA.

Larry Bickmann

Spotsylvania