 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Griner should serve her sentence

  • 0

Griner should serve her full sentence

We have a basketball player who is in jail in Russia. Joe Biden and his group seek her immediate release. She is guilty of a crime, and she has pleaded guilty. Why is Biden trying to free a criminal? We have other Americans in jail in Russia a lot longer, and the government is not putting a full-court press for their release. This basketball player refused to stand for the national anthem, called for the cessation of the playing of the national anthem at all sport events, and called for the doing away of a salute to the flag. And Biden calls for her release. I call for her to serve time in prison.

Mike Brindock

Ruther Glen

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert