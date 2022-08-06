Letter: Griner should serve her sentence

We have a basketball player who is in jail in Russia. Joe Biden and his group seek her immediate release. She is guilty of a crime, and she has pleaded guilty. Why is Biden trying to free a criminal? We have other Americans in jail in Russia a lot longer, and the government is not putting a full-court press for their release. This basketball player refused to stand for the national anthem, called for the cessation of the playing of the national anthem at all sport events, and called for the doing away of a salute to the flag. And Biden calls for her release. I call for her to serve time in prison.