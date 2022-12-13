Letter: Griner trade was not a good one

President Joe Biden is a vile, despicable human being for leaving a Marine behind in the swap for Brittney Griner, who shouldn't have been swapped at all.

Who did the United States swap? Viktor Bout, a major arms dealer and world terrorist responsible for thousands of deaths—a real threat to national security! And who did we get? A cannabis smoking basketball player, no real threat to national security. And we left behind an American Marine! The rule was no one gets left behind in war. A bogus swap.

If this major arms dealer and world terrorist is responsible for any more deaths, it is on the head of President Biden. The commander in chief. The leader of the country! Some leader.

Aron Golembiewski

Spotsylvania