LETTER: Gun control editorial left a few things out
LETTER: Gun control editorial left a few things out

Your gun control editorial missed

a few things

Overall, your Feb. 26 editorial [“Result of more gun control? More guns”] makes great sense, with one exception and one omission.

HB1992 has a massive flaw: the definition of restoration of rights does not exactly match federal law. As a result, it’s highly likely that a person whose rights were “restored” under state law would still be barred from firearm possession under federal law. If the language is changed, then everyone can support it.

HB2081 wasn’t mentioned. This bill proposes a ban on firearms within 40 feet of a polling place. I haven’t seen any news stories citing any incidents with firearms near polling places. If the intent is to prevent “intimidation,” there is already a law on the books (18.2-282) that covers that circumstance.

Given the recent rash of firearms laws, it would seem that the intent of many lawmakers is to make citizens choose which civil rights one can lawfully exercise at the same time. This seems counter to the intent of the Bill of Rights.

William Moore

Ladysmith

