LETTER: Gun control is consistent with nation's best values

Gun control is consistent with nation’s best values

In response to Christopher Ezelle’s letter of March 11, 2021 [“Dems’ new gun control efforts are un-American”], I would like to ask him a question. Is your gun in the service of “a well-regulated Militia” dedicated to “the security of a free State”? That is what the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution actually stipulates.

If a person is a legitimate gun owner who intends no harm, no one is seeking to take away that person’s gun.

Gun control has two aims: One is to address the reckless and unchecked proliferation of guns. The other is to curb the wanton misuse of guns. There is nothing un-American about these two aims. They are perfectly consistent with the best values of our country.

Connie Smith

Fredericksburg