Letter: Gun ownership should be in the hands of more mature individuals

Limit gun ownership to more-mature people

Unfortunately, we have had another mass shooting involving a young immature male. Gun advocates believe the Second Amendment is divine. It is not. The Second Amendment was written in part to support the goals of the Founding Fathers to “insure domestic tranquility.” Selling guns to people who are mentally deranged, immature, and unstable so they can kill people is not domestic tranquility. It runs counter to the goals of the supreme law of the land.

Three recommendations: First, no one purchases a gun without a background check anywhere in the country. Law abiding citizens should have no problem passing and submitting to this because fewer guns in the hands of criminals and unstable people would mean less chance of needing to defend themselves against those who won’t. Second, assault rifles should not be in the hands of the public. The gun lobby and other assault rifle advocates declare that they need them to protect themselves from the government. In other words, they need them to kill police and our sons and daughters in the military. Third, we need to raise the age to own a firearm to 21. The actions of recent shooters have demonstrated that gun ownership should be in the hands of more-mature individuals.

So what will this all mean? When you vote this November, you will have to make a tough decision. Inflation has been a major problem in the U.S. and the rest of the world. Inflation and the economy have been problems for the world during the last three years due to COVID. However, the person you vote for can be either for domestic tranquility or against it. Your life and those you love may depend upon it.

Alan Mindlin

Stafford