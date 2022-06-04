Letter: Gun violence requires multifaceted solution

Gun violence requires multifaceted solution

In response to Donnie Johnston [“Gun Control: Tell me how and give specifics,” May 27] you must not read your own newspaper. Multiple bills have laid out the exact type of reasonable gun legislation we need in this country. But the gun lobbyists and the senators and others supported by their million-dollar donations sit back and say, oh it’s not the guns that are the problem.

Problems this big require multifaceted solutions, and most Americans are smart enough to understand that.

We need better background checks, a ban on assault rifles, a ban on guns with multiple rapid-fire assault-style modifications, a ban on armor-piercing bullets, and a ban on military weapons for personal use.

We need better mental health services and screenings. We need to intervene early with young people and adults who demonstrate a desire to harm themselves and others. We need better training for police officers and first responders.

We need school safety protocols not locked guarded encampments or armed teachers.

Hunters do not need assault rifles to kill a deer. Homeowners don’t need an AR-15 to protect their homes.

We need responsible people to stand up and help change the systems and ideologies that are continuing to perpetuate these horrific crimes. Ask the senators bought and paid for by the gun lobbyists how much a child’s life is worth.

Sandy Kenyon

Spotsylvania