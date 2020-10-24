LETTER: Half of us must prepare to be good losers

Half of us must prepare to be good losers after election

With the 2020 election now just days away, about half of us will be very disappointed and the other half will be overjoyed. It is not too early to ask yourself how you will react to either outcome.

The U.S. has a long tradition of peaceful transitions of power, which is rare among the nations of the world. We should all make our choice at the ballot box based on facts, not emotion or propaganda, and then accept the verdict of our fellow Americans.

Violence and mob rule have no place in our democratic republic.

Lester Gabriel

Fredericksburg