LETTER: Hard questions on Afghanistan withdrawal

Hard questions on Afghanistan withdrawal
Thirteen U.S. service members and numerous Afghan civilians were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, following a chaotic withdrawal of American troops.
Should we be out of Afghanistan? Most people say yes, but most feel that the way it was done was poorly executed and not the usual way the military does business.
The military is trained to do these evacuation operations. So why was the United State’s departure from Afghanistan so ill-conceived?
There are questions that need to be answered, and the media needs to be directing those tough questions to the folks in charge. As a combat veteran, I know that leaders are ultimately responsible for all that happens on their watch. No matter how inconvenient, accountability must be established as we go forward.
My ultimate concern is that with the departure of the U.S., NATO and international press from this embattled nation, the lives of U.S. citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies who assisted us will be in grave danger and subject to Taliban reprisals.
The Taliban insists they will not be targeted, but in all honesty, can we really believe anything the Taliban says or promises? Their track record of behavior when in charge is horrific by any standard of decency.
Once the dust settles, Taliban/ISIS-K reprisals begin and terror networks reestablish in Afghanistan, will the U.S. and NATO re-enter this country to prevent suffering, or will they decide not to engage as they did in Rwanda?
I worry for the folks who may be left behind, especially U.S. citizens, Afghan translators, women, girls and gay individuals. They will bear the brunt of Taliban and, in some areas, ISIS-K rule.
David Biacan
Colonial Heights