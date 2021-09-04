LETTER: Hard questions on Afghanistan withdrawal

Hard questions on Afghanistan withdrawal

Thirteen U.S. service members and numerous Afghan civilians were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, following a chaotic withdrawal of American troops.

Should we be out of Afghanistan? Most people say yes, but most feel that the way it was done was poorly executed and not the usual way the military does business.

The military is trained to do these evacuation operations. So why was the United State’s departure from Afghanistan so ill-conceived?

There are questions that need to be answered, and the media needs to be directing those tough questions to the folks in charge. As a combat veteran, I know that leaders are ultimately responsible for all that happens on their watch. No matter how inconvenient, accountability must be established as we go forward.

My ultimate concern is that with the departure of the U.S., NATO and international press from this embattled nation, the lives of U.S. citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies who assisted us will be in grave danger and subject to Taliban reprisals.