LETTER: Hardest part was scheduling vaccine appointment

Hardest part was scheduling vaccine appointment

On Thursday evening, my wife and I received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The hardest part was scheduling an appointment. That required some perseverance and a little bit of luck. The rest was easy.

From the moment we arrived at the parking lot behind the Fick Center, everything went smoothly and quickly. The event was sponsored by Mary Washington Healthcare. It was thoughtfully planned and flawlessly executed.

Kudos to all who played a role in coordinating and carrying out this life-saving function. Hopefully the supply of vaccines will increase over the coming weeks and months, and other organizations will follow the lead of Mary Washington Healthcare.

David Cyr

Spotsylvania