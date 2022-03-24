Letter: Has Allen has cut the legs of Reeves' opponents?

Has Allen cut the legs of Reeves’ opponents?

The race choosing the 7th District congressional candidate nominee may be over with Virginia’s 67th governor and former U.S. Sen. George Allen unexpectedly weighing in to support State Sen. Bryce Reeves for Congress.

I read an op-ed giving credit to Gov. Allen and his wife Susan for all but orchestrating the nomination of Gov. Glenn Youngkin with their masterful use of rank choice voting.

Intentionally or not, as was written the Allens emasculated the campaigns of leading contenders. Absolutely without the Allens’ actions, Youngkin would not be governor today.

Not surprisingly, Pete Snyder, a social media pioneer and investor, also joined Allen in endorsing Reeves as the party’s nominee along with U. S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida; Vietnam War POW Paul Galanti; Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur; former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry; Hispanic Vietnam war hero and presidential appointee who’s also co-chairman of the Latinos for Youngkin Coalition, the Honorable Daniel Cortez; Hispanic business leader Carlos Castro; Virginia Hispanic women’s leader and presidential appointee the Honorable Jo Ann Chase; Freedom Works, a libertarian advocacy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.; SEAL Pac, a national veterans political action committee led by former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke; State Del. Nick Freitas; and former House Speaker Bill Howell. The list keeps growing.

To me, the Allen endorsement infers Youngkin himself, who can’t directly endorse yet, supports Reeves over the other poorly known contenders. It boils down to who can raise the funds needed to win and who veterans and independent voters support. It would be wise for the unknowns with questionable outreach like Crystal Vanuch of Stafford and Yesli Vega in Prince William County to drop out and support a candidate who can win now that Allen has spoken for Reeves.

Kathy Rutkowski

Stafford