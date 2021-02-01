LETTER: Hatred motivates the Trump impeachment

Hatred motivates the Trump impeachment

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Those were the words of President Trump at the “Save America” rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6. About 1.5 miles away, and about the same time Trump finished his speech (1:10 p.m.), rioters burst into the nation’s Capitol.

There was not nearly enough time for rally members to “participate” in the riot. Yet the House impeached Trump for “incitement of insurrection.”

The impeachment has little chance of success in the Senate. The purpose of impeachment is removal from office. [Article II, Section IV of the U. S. Constitution]. Since Trump is no longer in office, his impeachment is unconstitutional.

The House concluded its impeachment in a week. This rush to judgment without hearings and deliberations violated Trump’s right to due process.

Trump’s advocacy for peaceful resistance is protected by the free speech section of the First Amendment.