LETTER: Hatred motivates the Trump impeachment

Hatred motivates the Trump impeachment
“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
Those were the words of President Trump at the “Save America” rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6. About 1.5 miles away, and about the same time Trump finished his speech (1:10 p.m.), rioters burst into the nation’s Capitol.
There was not nearly enough time for rally members to “participate” in the riot. Yet the House impeached Trump for “incitement of insurrection.”
The impeachment has little chance of success in the Senate. The purpose of impeachment is removal from office. [Article II, Section IV of the U. S. Constitution]. Since Trump is no longer in office, his impeachment is unconstitutional.
The House concluded its impeachment in a week. This rush to judgment without hearings and deliberations violated Trump’s right to due process.
Trump’s advocacy for peaceful resistance is protected by the free speech section of the First Amendment.
In contrast, consider John Sullivan, an activist associated with Antifa and Black Lives Matter, who posed as a Trump supporter during the Capitol riot and was arrested by the FBI.
If the Senate pdoes not dismiss the impeachment, Trump might use the nationwide coverage to directly rebut the ad nauseam claims by legacy media that his assertions of a stolen election are “without evidence.”
This impeachment lays bare the visceral hatred some have for Trump. It is bigotry and politics at its worst. Only when political opponents are treated fairly can we survive as a democracy.
Roman J. Marciniak Jr.
Spotsylvania