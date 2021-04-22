LETTER: Hazard is most qualified for 88th delegate seat

Hazard is most qualified for 88th delegate seat

It is one thing to say that you want to get involved in community issues, but it is quite another to be able to say that you jumped in with both feet.

Holly Hazard has shown that she is ready, willing and able to work for her community as their delegate and will not shy away from difficult issues or topics.

We need a strong conservative voice in Richmond who will not shy away from tough decisions and will be focused on stopping the far-left liberal agenda.

For four of the eight years Holly has served on the Stafford School Board, her peers have voted for her to lead them as chairman.

She led the board through three contentious redistricting public work sessions, and by incorporating public feedback, she ensured that the concerns of parents and students were considered prior to making any decisions.

Holly also spearheaded the development of a code of conduct for teachers that was passed by the board and put into effect in June 2020. She stood up at a finance and budget committee meeting to ensure the best use of funding and board oversight to support schools across Stafford County.