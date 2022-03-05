Letter: HB 212 and HB 304 protect women and babies from dying

Require informed consent before abortion

Additionally, HB 304 required every health care provider licensed by the Board of Medicine who attempts to terminate a pregnancy to exercise the same degree of professional skill, care and diligence to preserve the life and health of an infant who has been born alive following such attempt as a reasonably diligent and conscientious health care practitioner would render to any other child born alive at the same gestational age and take all reasonable steps to ensure the immediate transfer of the infant who has been born alive to a hospital for further medical care. A health care provider who fails to comply with the requirements of this act is guilty of a Class 4 felony and may be subject to disciplinary action by the Board of Medicine. The bill also requires every hospital licensed by the Department of Health to establish a protocol for the treatment and care of an infant who has been born alive.