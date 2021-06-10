LETTER: Headline obscured the real news

Headline obscured the real news

Once again, you have reconfirmed the FLS/AP biased news reporting in your article on campaign fundraising with the headline: “Filings: McAuliffe retains money edge in Dems race” [ June 3].

Buried in the article is the real news, an “oh, by the way statement” that Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin “brought in an even bigger haul.”

That “even bigger haul” actually was very close to three times the amount Democrat Terry McAuliffe raised in the same period—$8.3 million versus $2.8 million. Both the headline and the body of the article obscured the significant facts that readers need to understand.

Bob Hoh

Locust Grove