Letter: Health care should be affordable

Everyone deserves affordable health care

Since my father’s death a decade ago, insulin prices have skyrocketed. One form of the Humulin insulin he took cost $175 just 15 years ago and $1,487 today. Without insurance, it is unaffordable.

One out of four diabetics skip doses. By 2030, 79 million Americans will require insulin, but only half will get it. The average cost for a vial of insulin in the U.S. is more than $300, and it takes two or three vials monthly. Our vials are 10 times more expensive than in Canada and even more than that in some other countries.

It is obviously obscene to charge Americans so much more than in other countries, especially since drug manufacturers make profits in every country. It is ridiculous that the government cannot negotiate prices.

Recently, members of the Fredericksburg chapter of Virginia Organizing met with Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s staff to discuss health care and prescription drug issues. We thanked her for supporting these issues in Congress and asked her to continue her efforts.

Issues addressed included: every American should be able to purchase affordable health insurance; expand ACA subsidies; close the Medicaid coverage gap; lower drug prices and capping costs through negotiations; limit out-of-pocket costs for seniors; and penalize corporations that raise prices beyond inflation.

With good medical care and insulin, my father had glaucoma but didn’t become blind, got gangrene in a foot but didn’t lose a limb, and never lost his kidney function. He lived a healthy life into his 90s. Support laws that can save lives and enhance the well-being of us all.

Patricia Smith

Locust Grove