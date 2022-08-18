Letter: Hearing loss support group meets monthly, you should come

I read with great interest your article about the disabled. I am hard of hearing and belong to the Hearing Loss Association of America, Fredericksburg Club. We meet at disAbility Resource Center on the last Monday of every month.

We have information and programs to help the hard of hearing. There are apps on both iPhone and Android that will show every word someone is saying. We have a program called Giving Back Sound, where we accept used hearing aids, and several audiologists in town will repurpose them for those who cannot afford them. It is not the same as a specially made one, but it serves the purpose.