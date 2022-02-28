Letter: Help Black families trace families; donate pre-Civil War papers

Pre-Civil War papers help families trace ancestry

This is a call to action in the final days of Black History Month. I do not seek white guilt about past and present atrocities against Black Americans in order to celebrate my history. I simply want it understood that my Black ancestors’ triumphs and tragedies on this soil (and those of other people of color) are no less American than yours.

I descend from Blacks who persevered for centuries and helped build a nation without the benefit of authentic memories beyond these shores. I will not permit erasure of my history again.

You should confront your insecurity and need for false narratives and omissions because it is a sickness. However, the latter is no justification for preventing any child from having a complete, well-rounded education.

You caused your child’s fragility by teaching them an American history devoid of the contributions of my people and others. You denied them the discovery of more American heroes who could inspire because you can only see color.

You also denied them the opportunity to learn the good and bad of our history to prevent a repeat of past barbarity. A high school senior’s severe reaction to reading a novel based on Margaret Garner’s real life in an AP English class is not a good reason to interfere with the education of other children. This was a lost, teachable moment for this student (now a National Republican Congressional Committee lawyer) to empathize and feel empowered to grow up and champion human rights.

I am not asking for your guilt or shame. Instead, I challenge you to become involved. Donate family, pre-Civil War papers to libraries so that people like me can retrace the steps of our earliest Black ancestors. Finally, be more inclusive when teaching your children about our nation’s past.

D. Hamilton

Stafford