Letter: Here's a website for Donnie's gun violence education

Proven methods exist to reduce gun violence

In a recent article, Donnie Johnston asked what could be done about gun violence in America. Thankfully, the research on this topic is exhaustive and the answers are clear. States with stronger gun policies and laws have less gun violence. Guns are often purchased in states with less regulation and brought to states where it is more difficult to obtain a firearm.

Some of these policies that are proven by data to reduce gun violence are: background checks and/or purchase permit requirements, concealed carry permit requirements, no stand your ground law, secure storage required, assault weapons prohibited, ghost guns regulated, high capacity magazines prohibited, microstamping for new handguns, authority to deny public carry for public safety, crime gun tracing, no carry after a violent offense, no guns on college campuses, no guns in bars, no guns in K-12 schools, minimum age to purchase, prohibition for domestic abusers under restraining orders, stalker prohibitor, dealer license required, notification of failed background checks, training required to purchase guns, and waiting periods.

At the risk of boring readers, I have only listed a few of the gun regulations that have reduced gun violence in the states that have them. I invite Donnie to read this data and more at

everytownresearch.org. Maybe his next article can be used to help to spread the word about these proven solutions, instead of hand-wringing and wondering what can be done.

Jessica Remley

Stafford