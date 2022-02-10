Letter: Here's what I want for America

Here’s what I want for America

This Democrat administration appears to be oblivious to the needs and desires of the general populace.

As for myself, I want a secure U.S. border, low crime rates, low unemployment, a return of U.S. manufactured goods, an end to Democrat racial animus, an effective and honest educational system and a government that works for the citizens, not against them.

I want the strongest military for our defense, but I do not want to finance seemingly endless conflicts that do nothing but enrich military contractors and bolster the egos and pocketbooks of corrupt politicians.

Can you imagine what could have been done for the U.S. homeland if the more than $1.7 trillion spent fighting wars since WWII were put into the U.S. economy, fighting crime and drug cartels, enhancing education and job training, maintaining real infrastructure, and bolstering manufacturing processes in the U.S.?

Robert Schuchart

Colonial Beach