Letter: Here's your Republican candidate, Donnie
In his column “Nation doesn’t need Trump–Clinton rematch” [Dec. 18], Donnie Johnston asks the question, “Besides Trump, who else do the Republicans have?” The answer is Ron DeSantis, the governor of the great state of Florida.

James Walsh

Palmetto, Fla.

