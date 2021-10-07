LETTER: Highway marker program has Fredericksburg roots

State highway marker program has local roots

I’m a public historian responding to the Sept. 28 editorial [“Remembering where Freedom Rides began”]. One aspect that may surprise some readers is the individual behind the inspiration tfor the state highway marker program has Fredericksburg roots!

Hamilton James Eckenrode (30 April 1879–27 Sept. 1952) was the son of Hamilton John and Mary Elizabeth Myer Eckenrode. In the 1890s, while attending Fredericksburg College, he lived with his mother and siblings in the still-standing 1101 Caroline St.

Through the early decades of the 20th century, Eckenrode vacillated between various teaching positions, writing books, and organizing and archiving important state records.

In 1927, he was tapped to be the first historian for the State Commission on Conservation and Development’s subordinate Division of Archeology and History. It was Eckenrode who was the mastermind behind the historical marker program, and assisted by a loosely assembled team of field installers and regional history experts, the division blanketed the commonwealth with more than 1,000 historical markers.