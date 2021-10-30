LETTER: Historic site sacrificed for warehouse

Historic site sacrificed for another warehouse

Don’t blink. You might miss another public hearing on a mega warehouse and distribution center in Stafford County. I know. I was blindsided by the DHL proposal in March when the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission rushed a joint public hearing to approve a 500,000-square-foot warehouse.

Since then, Stafford has worked behind-the-scenes deals with Amazon to add a 200,000-square-foot delivery station along Centreport Parkway and a 933,000-square-foot warehouse (tenant unknown) on the nearby Oakenwold historic site.

Of concern, the BOS approved a plan to destroy the circa-1855 Gothic revival-style Oakenwold house and adjacent historically-significant features. Along with the warehouse, the leveled property will provide parking for tractor–trailers near an environmentally sensitive area.

When I heard DHL’s details, I immediately thought, “Oh, Ohio. Big trucks. Exhaust. Scenery marred by big warehouses right at the new Stafford Courthouse interchange. This is what we want visitors to remember when they think of the seat of our government?”