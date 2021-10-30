LETTER: Historic site sacrificed for warehouse

Historic site sacrificed for another warehouse
Don’t blink. You might miss another public hearing on a mega warehouse and distribution center in Stafford County. I know. I was blindsided by the DHL proposal in March when the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission rushed a joint public hearing to approve a 500,000-square-foot warehouse.
Since then, Stafford has worked behind-the-scenes deals with Amazon to add a 200,000-square-foot delivery station along Centreport Parkway and a 933,000-square-foot warehouse (tenant unknown) on the nearby Oakenwold historic site.
Of concern, the BOS approved a plan to destroy the circa-1855 Gothic revival-style Oakenwold house and adjacent historically-significant features. Along with the warehouse, the leveled property will provide parking for tractor–trailers near an environmentally sensitive area.
When I heard DHL’s details, I immediately thought, “Oh, Ohio. Big trucks. Exhaust. Scenery marred by big warehouses right at the new Stafford Courthouse interchange. This is what we want visitors to remember when they think of the seat of our government?”
Now that I’ve taken a look at the Economic Development section on the county website, I see why things have taken off for the trucking and warehousing industry. It says, “Taking stock of its locale midway up the Eastern Seaboard, Stafford curated a warehousing and distribution cluster with unbeatable advantages.”
Unbeatable advantages for who? The commuters stuck in traffic behind broken-down tractor–trailers?
In negotiating the latest warehouse deal, the county said it wanted the developer to preserve the artifacts at the Oakenwold complex. Can we trust them?
I urge Stafford to recreate the Oakenwold house to serve as the new Stafford County Museum. The other historic features on the property could also be replicated or honored in some way.
Tourism also drives the economic engine here.
Alane Callander
Falmouth