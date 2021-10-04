LETTER: History once again repeats itself

History once again repeats itself

A virulent virus has broken out in a major U.S. city with 17 percent mortality, and the city’s board of health has ordered everyone vaccinated. Opponents call compulsory vaccination the greatest crime of the age, arguing it will debilitate the whole human race.

The press labels anti-vaxxers ignorant barbarians and hopeless cranks, claiming the debate amounts to a conflict between intelligence and ignorance, civilization and barbarism.

Today’s headlines? Not quite. The virus is smallpox, and the year of Boston’s Board of Health order is 1905.

Pastor Henning Jacobson argues that compulsory vaccination is “hostile to the inherent right of every freeman to care for his own body and health in such a way as to him seems best.”

When the good pastor loses at the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice John Harlan writes, “The safety of the public may at times demand the suspension of personal liberty,” and that “a community has the right to protect itself from disease the way it had the same right in a military invasion.”

I don’t see anyone speaking out against the tetanus vaccine. Could it be that the tetanus anti-vaxxers have all contracted lockjaw and are unable to speak?