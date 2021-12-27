Letter: Hold Biden administration accountable for those abandoned in Afghanistan

Hold Biden accountable for
those abandoned
in Afghanistan
In regard to the article on Jennifer Cervantes and her amazing dedication to the Afghan people [“Lawyer is determined to free trapped Afghans,” Dec. 12], I am ecstatic to find such wonderful work being done by individuals in our community.
I can only hope it will encourage more to be involved in such noble efforts.
For those who feel they are not equipped to assist in the work, you have a moral obligation to stand up to the current regime and never let them forget the thousands of patriots they abandoned for slaughter. We should all call, email and confront the Biden administration at every opportunity and demand they go back and defend every person they abandoned in Afghanistan.
Carol Grove
Midland