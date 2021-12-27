Letter: Hold Biden administration accountable for those abandoned in Afghanistan

In regard to the article on Jennifer Cervantes and her amazing dedication to the Afghan people [“Lawyer is determined to free trapped Afghans,” Dec. 12], I am ecstatic to find such wonderful work being done by individuals in our community.

For those who feel they are not equipped to assist in the work, you have a moral obligation to stand up to the current regime and never let them forget the thousands of patriots they abandoned for slaughter. We should all call, email and confront the Biden administration at every opportunity and demand they go back and defend every person they abandoned in Afghanistan.