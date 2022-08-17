Letter: Hold school board accountable for its chaos

Hold School Board accountable

for its chaos

I am writing to commend Timothy Resler for his excellent letter to the editor published on Aug. 11. His observations are accurate and should be the same as the majority of Spotsylvanians who place high quality education of their children before themselves, assuredly far above political concerns of the day. In other words, these Spotsylvanians will not sacrifice the future of their children for petty political considerations.

Late Navy Admiral Hyman Rickover, a well-known acerbic for responsibility and accountability, once observed that unless you can point your finger at the man who is responsible when something goes wrong, then you have never had anyone responsible. Spotsylvanians need to know clearly who is responsible for the problems created in 2022. They have names and are accountable to voting Spotsylvanians.

When the term school board is used in conjunction with difficulties facing the Spotsylvania County School Board, one need look no further than the school board majority to accurately describe the school board responsible for the present unsolved problems, including the firing of Dr. Baker without cause and the prolonged and circuitous route to still not filling the critical leadership position of superintendent.

The school board majority, outvoting the minority 4–3 on virtually every consequential issue important to students, staff, parents, and teachers, has created the public opprobrium our county suffers. The school board majority consists of Chairman Kirk Twigg (second term representing Livingston District), Lisa Phelps (second term representing Lee Hill District), Rabih Abuismail (first term representing Courtland District) and Vice Chairperson April Gillespie (first-year member representing Berkeley District).

Remember their names when you vote.

Ronald N. Fiske

Spotsylvania