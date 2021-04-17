LETTER: Holly Hazard for delegate in the 88th

Holly Hazard for delegate in the 88th

Stafford’s own Holly Hazard is the right choice to replace retiring Del. Mark Cole in Virginia’s 88th legislative district. Mrs. Hazard has served her community well for over 20 years and will bring her broad experience to the House of Delegates.

Her leadership skills and problem-solving focus is what is required to reverse the New York liberal agenda being promoted in Richmond. Holly’s long-term commitment and involvement in public service, and her ability to make tough decisions as a school board member and chairman will serve her well on day one.

The 88th District needs someone who has a proven track record of getting things done at the local level. Holly is committed to conservative values and has demonstrated common sense decision-making, so she will defend us against unwanted programs and ideas.

As an example, Holly Hazard stood up to Dominion Power and successfully fought against its plans to build above-ground towers in Stafford County.