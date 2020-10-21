LETTER: Homelessness is complicated, but solvable

Homelessness is complicated, but solvable
Homelessness is complicated. The breadth and depth of its underlying causes are sobering, from underemployment and unemployment to physical/mental disabilities, family breakups, poor credit histories, and addictions to involvement with criminal justice.
Adding to the complexity are economic, medical and social impacts of the pandemic. Homelessness cannot be solved with simple solutions.
The majority of homeless are working households and briefly turn to emergency shelters only as a last resort. However, 3 percent meet the criteria for “chronic” homelessness. These are invariably single persons.
An alarming number of homeless are families with children. Last year, the Thurman Brisben Center provided services for 550 people. Ninety of these were children in families.
Serving 7,000 homeless persons since 2005, the Thurman Brisben Center concludes that while the magnitude and complexity of the problem can seem overwhelming, several things are clear:
1) Homelessness will remain a community problem until its root causes—both at the individual and societal levels—are resolved. Improving a person’s ability to hold a job, to recover from substance abuse, for example, predict they are less likely to return to the shelter system.
2) Earnings is an essential indicator of housing sustainability and the best assessment of economic cost/benefit to the community.
3) A comprehensive plan for resolving homelessness cannot be divorced from a plan for mitigating poverty, of which homelessness is a symptom.
4) With responsibility on the part of capable clients, self-sufficiency and community well-being are likely.
The Thurman Brisben Center impacts the complications of homelessness by helping its residents accountably build on their strengths to address their challenges. The center and its partners provide job help, health screenings, mental health counseling, AA/NA, children’s supports and more. Case managers and mobility mentoring coaches help participants develop plans to achieve self-sufficiency. Homelessness is both complicated and solvable.
David Cooper
Executive director,
Thurman Brisben Center
