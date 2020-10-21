LETTER: Homelessness is complicated, but solvable

Homelessness is complicated, but solvable

Homelessness is complicated. The breadth and depth of its underlying causes are sobering, from underemployment and unemployment to physical/mental disabilities, family breakups, poor credit histories, and addictions to involvement with criminal justice.

Adding to the complexity are economic, medical and social impacts of the pandemic. Homelessness cannot be solved with simple solutions.

The majority of homeless are working households and briefly turn to emergency shelters only as a last resort. However, 3 percent meet the criteria for “chronic” homelessness. These are invariably single persons.

An alarming number of homeless are families with children. Last year, the Thurman Brisben Center provided services for 550 people. Ninety of these were children in families.

Serving 7,000 homeless persons since 2005, the Thurman Brisben Center concludes that while the magnitude and complexity of the problem can seem overwhelming, several things are clear: