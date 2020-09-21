 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Honest obituary was an impressive tribute
0 comments

LETTER: Honest obituary was an impressive tribute

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I read the recent obituary for Dr. Paul F. Krause and want to express my regard for the writer. In addition to sincere appreciation for the life, accomplishments and gifts of Dr. Krause, the obituary included uncommonly frank descriptions of some of the foibles which helped shorten his life.

It was an especially honest tribute expressing loss and love for a special man. I was impressed.

James Elmlinger

Stafford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert