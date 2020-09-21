LETTER: Honest obituary was an impressive tribute

I read the recent obituary for Dr. Paul F. Krause and want to express my regard for the writer. In addition to sincere appreciation for the life, accomplishments and gifts of Dr. Krause, the obituary included uncommonly frank descriptions of some of the foibles which helped shorten his life.
It was an especially honest tribute expressing loss and love for a special man. I was impressed.
James Elmlinger
Stafford
