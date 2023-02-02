When The Free Lance–Star published an article Jan. 5 regarding Mary Washington Healthcare and Anthem's contract dispute, I was astounded yet again. The continuing inability of health care providers and insurers to resolve the issues which affect the lives of many is disturbing.

I doubt any customer is concerned about which side harbors most of the blame; most would just appreciate the two sides truly realizing the harm this does to individuals and the community — and fix it.

In addition to the health risks to every customer, federal employees and retirees are at an additional disadvantage in that if they cancel their federal insurance to find other providers, that coverage can never be reinstated. Seniors are particularly disadvantaged as traveling to other areas to obtain care can be exhausting and expensive as well as producing additional anxiety over individual health issues.

Providers should be required to honor the contracts they negotiate; and perhaps by making that a requisite, more attention would be paid before agreements are finalized.

The squeeze of services and inhumanity this dispute has created should have all of us question the ethics of every provider who puts its patients at risk over the bottom line.

Lives should never be for sale.

Kay Blythe

Fredericksburg