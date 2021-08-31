LETTER: Hot buses endanger children

Hot school buses endanger children

Regarding [“Orange, others also hit with school bus problems,” Aug. 24], I do not have any school-age children, but feel I must comment on this article. How dare the county have children wearing masks, sitting on a hot school bus on these extremely hot days, and even worse, not allowing them to open windows?

No adult could or would be able to stand this.

Either put air conditioning on the buses, cancel school on the extremely hot days or start school after Labor Day. A “no funding” issue is not an acceptable excuse for having no air conditioning on buses. These are our children, and they need protection.

Apologizing to parents is not acceptable and certainly not enough. How many children have to get sick from the heat before something is done? Come on, all local counties, you have had ample time to have bus schedules better organized so it does not take three hours for a child to return home.

Leaving a child in a hot car is considered child abuse. Is this not the same thing?

Shame on all counties for this. Step up and protect these children!

Donna Moton

Locust Grove