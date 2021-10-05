LETTER: House is a lemon, but it passed code

House has problems, but it passed code

I purchased a home in the Barley Woods subdivision three years ago this October, and what a mess.

My home was flooded twice from a malfunction in the AC unit in the attic; the piston was in upside down and not the right size.

My house is creaking and cracking really bad, and the wood floor is separating where the creaking sound is coming from.

The pressure tank over the water heater is also falling over, and a plumber said it was installed wrong.

I called the builder, and they said that since the county inspector passed it, it’s OK.

It’s not OK. As a lifetime resident I called the county, but they said it passed inspection and my warranty was over. So if it’s wrong but passed anyway, that makes it OK?

The problem is the builder only has three lots left and then they’re gone.

Wilbert C. Jennings Jr.

Spotsylvania