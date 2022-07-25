Letter: House sparrows are a menace

I was privileged one year to sit quietly and watch, over two hours, the parent bluebirds coaxing the fledglings out of the nest. One last baby flew out, landed at the base of a tree, and tried to walk up the trunk. The parent hovered in mid-air, flapping its wings to guide the bird to a branch. What a gift I was given to witness this! I read somewhere, that “a bluebird in flight makes you feel like you’re with an angel.” Perfect analogy.