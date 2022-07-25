Letter: House sparrows are a menace

House sparrows
are a menace
Thank you, Anne Little from the Virginia Bluebird society, for your letter regarding the English sparrow picture recently in the FLS.
When I saw that picture, I had the same negative reaction. The sparrows are a menace and aggressors to bluebirds and other gentle song birds.
We have two bluebird boxes and have enjoyed watching numerous families come and go over the years.
I was privileged one year to sit quietly and watch, over two hours, the parent bluebirds coaxing the fledglings out of the nest. One last baby flew out, landed at the base of a tree, and tried to walk up the trunk. The parent hovered in mid-air, flapping its wings to guide the bird to a branch. What a gift I was given to witness this! I read somewhere, that “a bluebird in flight makes you feel like you’re with an angel.” Perfect analogy.
People are also reading…
Angela Martin
Stafford