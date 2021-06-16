LETTER: Housing First comparison was unfair

Housing First

comparison unfair

I was surprised that your June 6 editorial regarding the Housing First approach [“Housing homeless is just the first step”] combined a discussion of the failure of providing public housing in Los Angeles with an interview with Micah Ecumenical Ministries’ Meghann Cotter.

Although you didn’t come right out and say it, you implied that what has happened in Los Angeles will happen in Fredericksburg. Comparing a large public program run by an enormous city to a small program run by an experienced nonprofit was unfair.

As you noted, homelessness has many causes (e.g., mental illness, alcoholism, drug addiction, economic downturn), and it’s also likely that those causes differ by location and over time.

In addition, as Ms. Cotter made clear, providing housing alone is not enough to change lives. Perhaps LA provided nothing more than buildings when the issue of homelessness is far more complex than housing alone.

Micah Ecumenical Ministries has made a positive difference in many lives in our community. Let’s wait and see how the Housing First approach works here before printing any more editorials that hint at negative outcomes, but lack long-term local data to support such conclusions.